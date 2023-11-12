DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dimanche 12 novembre, rendez-vous dès 15h pour la grosse ribouldingue des marmots ! Au programme : ateliers DIY, tattoo éphémères, bonbons, jeux, cookies et bien sûr grosse boum pour les enfants. Voilà de quoi passer une bonne après-midi en famille, entre
