Mind2Mode | Tres tributos…¡Un mega show!

SALA APOLO
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MIND2MODE es el tributo principal definitivo basado en tres de las bandas de rock más icónicas y populares: U2, DEPECHE MODE y SIMPLE MINDS.

Una actuación de 2 horas de más de cuatro décadas de éxitos en las listas.

Organizado por Sueños Musicales.

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.