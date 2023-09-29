DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Wanna Party: Amapiano x Afrobeats

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brixton… We Wanna Party!!

You’re invited to a celebration of Amapiano & Afrobeats here at Brixton Jamm.

We want to enjoy the sweet sounds of Amapiano and everything the Motherland has to offer. Joining the action will be a selection of DJs spinning the f

Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

1
Morgan Black, Halfports, Kismet and 1 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

