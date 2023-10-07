Top track

Arcipelago Overture

Vigneti Repetto
Sat, 7 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsSarezzano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il primo evento della stagione indoor, per accogliere l'autunno nel modo migliore tra vini superbi e sound di qualità: Ouverture Arcipelago Festival 2024 - Derthona & Gavi Wine Island, una giornata con un'intera line up dalle crew di JZ:RF, Liguria Transat Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

Komorebi Soundsystem

Venue

Vigneti Repetto

Strada Montegualdone, 15050 Sarezzano Alessandria, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

