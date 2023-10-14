DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blackout è il vero evento a Roma e come luogo ha scelto dove la storia è di casa: l' Eur social Park. Sarà una delle serate più belle della tua vita e con @icysubzero si continuerà a scrivere la storia insieme
Tutte le età
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.