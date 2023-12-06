Top track

Thumpasaurus - Struttin'

Thumpasaurus

Scala
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

IN THE BEGINNING THERE WAS THUMP

When funk-punk quintet Thumpasaurus aren’t playing packed venues in their native California, you can find them at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Providing the score for Where Does the Love Go?, a 2018 punk opera centring on a Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio

Lineup

Thumpasaurus

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

