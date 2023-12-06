DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IN THE BEGINNING THERE WAS THUMP
When funk-punk quintet Thumpasaurus aren’t playing packed venues in their native California, you can find them at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Providing the score for Where Does the Love Go?, a 2018 punk opera centring on a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.