DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dancing Shoes

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Egal ob 90er Jahre BritPop Hymne oder der jüngste TikTok-Hit, hauptsache Gitarren und Synthesizer ist die Ansage bei der Dancing Shoes, unserer Indie-Party. Wir können es kaum erwarten, wenn alle ihre Hände in die Luft werfen und wieder all diese Hymen mit Read more

Präsentiert von Schlachthof Wiesbaden.

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.