Season Of The Witch: Suspiria(2018)

Sheaf St.
Tue, 31 Oct, 6:00 pm
FilmLeeds
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Season of The Witch: Susperia (2018)

Young American dancer Susie Bannion arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the world-renowned Helena Markos Dance Co. When she vaults to the role of lead dancer, the woman she replaces breaks down and accuses the comp Read more

Presented by Sheaf St.

Venue

3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

