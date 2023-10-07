DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peine Forte et Dure

Santi Euno e Giuliano
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
TheatrePalermo
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PEINE FORTE ET DURE

Prima nazionale

di Keira Fox
in collaborazione con Louis Backhouse 
suono Vindicatrix

Peine forte et dure dell'artista inglese Keira Fox parte dalla sua continua ricerca su Anna Trapnel, profetessa, mistica e attivista polit*

Presentato da Teatro Bastardo.
Venue

Santi Euno e Giuliano

Piazza Sant' Euno, 90133 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

