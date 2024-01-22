Top track

Sarabeth Tucek - The Gift

SBT (Sarabeth Tucek)

Norwich Arts Centre
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On the heels of her critically acclaimed new double-album Joan Of All, SBT (aka Sarabeth Tucek) returns to the UK in January 2024. Sarabeth Tucek emerged from a decade-long hibernation away from the record business and released Joan of All worldwide on May Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sarabeth Tucek

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

