FREE SHOW! Le Couleur (Album Release), Ormiston

The Sultan Room
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

When Le Couleur comes on stage, it's bound to be explosive! The Montreal trio offers rich and sensual performances with their electro-pop sound. They're landing in New York to celebrate the release of their new album Comme dans un penthouse with a show at...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Ormiston, Le Couleur

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

