DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
When Le Couleur comes on stage, it's bound to be explosive! The Montreal trio offers rich and sensual performances with their electro-pop sound. They're landing in New York to celebrate the release of their new album Comme dans un penthouse with a show at...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.