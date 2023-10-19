DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nicola Guida at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London-based pianist, composer and producer, Nicola Guida is considered one of the most inspired jazz musicians of the new generation.

A disciplined virtuoso and a genre-bending musician, Guida's style is both cerebral and underground.

In 2015 Nicola Gui

Presented by Jazz re:freshed
Lineup

Nicola Guida

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

