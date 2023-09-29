DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Radio Nova lance sa résidence au Mazette : Nova Danse s'invite un vendredi par mois pour un live et une fête !
21h - 00h : retransmission live
Après 00h : fête
Payant dès 00h : 12€ en prévente / 15€ sur place
