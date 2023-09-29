DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nova Danse • Flore + Argo

Le Mazette
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Radio Nova lance sa résidence au Mazette : Nova Danse s'invite un vendredi par mois pour un live et une fête !

21h - 00h : retransmission live

Après 00h : fête

Payant dès 00h : 12€ en prévente / 15€ sur place

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Polaar

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

