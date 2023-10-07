DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ewan McVicar brings HANDPICKED to Liverpool's Blackstone St Warehouse featuring a MEGA lineup with Kerri Chandler, Special Request, Cici & Hayley Zalassi!
This event is strictly 18+ / Everyone must bring valid photographic ID regardless of age
