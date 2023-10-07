DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ewan McVicar HANDPICKED Liverpool

Blackstone Street Warehouse
Sat, 7 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJLiverpool
Selling fast
£31.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ewan McVicar brings HANDPICKED to Liverpool's Blackstone St Warehouse featuring a MEGA lineup with Kerri Chandler, Special Request, Cici & Hayley Zalassi!

This event is strictly 18+ / Everyone must bring valid photographic ID regardless of age

Presented by Ewan McVicar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Ewan McVicar, Cici, Hayley Zalassi and 2 more

Venue

Blackstone Street Warehouse

10 Blackstone Street, L5 9TY, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

