SuperCharged presents Vibe Chemistry

Patterns
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
The biggest hits in D&B over the last few years have one thing in common... Vibe Chemistry. Catch him headlining Patterns this November for a special intimate show in the basement.

Line Up

18+

@SuperChargedUK

Presented by Patterns.

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

