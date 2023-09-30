DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Project Samskriti: workshop

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Sat, 30 Sept, 12:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le arti classiche indiane non sono solo splendide espressioni artistiche, ma anche potenti possibilità di autotrasformazione e crescita interiore. In questo workshop apprenderete strumenti di equilibrio interiore, stabilità, forza e flessibilità attraverso Read more

Presentato da Movement APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

