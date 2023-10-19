Top track

Gemma Laurence - Adrienne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Femme Folk Night

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gemma Laurence - Adrienne
Got a code?

About

Featuring:

Emily Jeanne Brown

Gemma Laurence

Aída O'Brien

Tix: $10 adv/$15 doors

21+

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Emily Brown, Gemma Laurence

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.