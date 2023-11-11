Top track

Karma | sPAZIO 211, Torino

sPAZIO211
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsTorino
€23.50

About

Band di riferimento nel panorama rock alternativo italiano degli anni ’90, definiti “𝙜𝙡𝙞 𝘼𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙄𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞”, i Karma hanno esordito con l’album omonimo nel 1994, dal quale vengono estratti i due memorabili singoli “𝙇𝙖 𝙏� Read more

Presentato da BAM Booking.

Lineup

Karma

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

