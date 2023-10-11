Top track

Bob Frey - Hard Luck Girl

Bob Frey & Friends w/ Emmy Woods

Icehouse
Wed, 11 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $16.02

About

Americana / Folk musician Bob Frey hails from Cleveland, OH but is based in Minneapolis. Since 1993, Frey has shared his stories and songs with a loyal band of supporters at small clubs throughout the Twin Cities and beyond. Frey's beautifully melodic song Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
Lineup

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

