Mac Declos - Erected Lies

RAW - Halloween Edition

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
€19.08

About

RAW est de retour à La Machine du Moulin Rouge avec 2359 pour une soirée spéciale Halloween ! 🎃

Central
Mac Declos b2b Pablo Bozzi
Fred Terror
Vel

Chaufferie
DJ Traytex
DJ Sécurité b2b Jacques Célert
DJ Salle Défaite

Cet événement est réser

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Lineup

Mac Declos, Pablo Bozzi, DJ Traytex

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:59 pm

