Nuha Ruby Ra / Baba Ali

Star And Shadow Cinema
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The electric double-bill of NUHA RUBY RA and BABA ALI hits the Star And Shadow!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Wandering Oak and f54.
Nuha Ruby Ra, Baba Ali, Vanity Fairy

Star And Shadow Cinema

Warwick St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 1BB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

