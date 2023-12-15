Top track

HEXIS w/ Midwestlust, All You Need Is Kill (Christian Hell of HKFY), Neolithic and Psyop

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
About

HEXIS

w/ Midwestlust, All You Need Is Kill (Christian Hell of HKFY), Neolithic and Psyop

Friday, December 15, 2023

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

$15

HEXIS emerged in Denmark in the year 2010, following the DIY-spirit of the Punk and Hard Read more

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Neolithic, Midwestlust, Hexis

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

