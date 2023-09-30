DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WS - Primavera di Alessandro Treves

Mare Culturale Urbano
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 am
Milano
€115
Un bravo ritrattista cerca la foto, un grande ritrattista crea il momento. Cosa significa fare un ritratto? Cosa ci spinge a voler fotografare qualcuno? Perchè vogliamo quella foto?

In questo workshop di una giornata composto da una lecture teorica, si pa Read more

Presentato da Naturale Festival ETS.

Mare Culturale Urbano

Via Giuseppe Gabetti, 15, 20147 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

