Hugo Chegwin: London

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Having sold out his London debut show at The Old Queen's Head, Hugo Chegwin aka DJ Beats (Kurupt FM) steps things up at The Cause, 3 November.

Expect heavyweight UKG, grime, hip hop and more, from one of the coldest DJ's around & some very special guests Read more

Presented by outro & 23 degrees

Lineup

1
Hugo Chegwin, Kurupt FM, Saint Ludo and 1 more

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

