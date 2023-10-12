Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abel(OH) / Husbands / Alexander

Notch Brewing Brighton
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
About

Come catch Abel all the way from Columbus Ohio!

This is an all ages event.

Presented by IBOOKTHINGS

Lineup

Alexander, Abel, Husbands

Venue

Notch Brewing Brighton

525 Western Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

