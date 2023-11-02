DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mild Manner Album Release Party

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$13.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A night of live music and visual art celebrating the release of a long-awaited album from local indie band Mild Manner. Featuring Mild Manner, Ginny & the Fizz, Desperate Electric, Minor Mischief + live visuals by 100 bees

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Mild Manner, Ginny & The Fizz, Desperate Electric

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.