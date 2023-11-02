DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A night of live music and visual art celebrating the release of a long-awaited album from local indie band Mild Manner. Featuring Mild Manner, Ginny & the Fizz, Desperate Electric, Minor Mischief + live visuals by 100 bees
This is an 18+ event
