BUFFALO TRACE RELEASE PARTY @THE UNDERPOOL

The Underpool
Mon, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkParis
La distillerie américaine la plus ancienne et la plus connue dans le monde BUFFALO TRACE s'invite à THE UNDERPOOL pour une soirée comme on les aime.

Au programme, bao & cocktails by Nicolas Lasjuilliarias beverage manager de la Bao Family.

Présenté par THE UNDERPOOL.

Laurent Marion

The Underpool

10 Rue Bréguet, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

