T. Rextasy

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 14 Jun 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. With Bolan's special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love to Boogie, T Read more

TGC Presents...

Lineup

T. Rextasy

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

