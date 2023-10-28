DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

All Hallows Eve: The Romance of Baba Loco + more

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Outfit x Hard Of Hearing Magazine present: Halloween! 8pm 'til late..

The Romance of Baba Loco with guests Max Fulcrum & The Win, Moist Crevice & Nuha Ruby Ra DJs. Afterparty to be announced.

Our headliners The Romance of Baba Loco are birthed from an ad Read more

Presented by The Old Blue Last LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
The Romance of Baba Loco , Max Fulcrum & The Win, Moist Crevice and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

