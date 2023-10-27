DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Night Of The Living Luchas!

Village Underground
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£30.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LUCHA BRITANNIA Presents: NIGHT OF THE LIVING LUCHAS!

Who will survive the zombie apocalypse in the Lucha Britannia RetroFutureVerse?!

Get ready for a spine-tingling spectacle like no other as LUCHA BRITANNIA brings the vibrant traditions of Lucha Libre

Presented by Lucha Britannia.

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
