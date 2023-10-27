DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LUCHA BRITANNIA Presents: NIGHT OF THE LIVING LUCHAS!
Who will survive the zombie apocalypse in the Lucha Britannia RetroFutureVerse?!
Get ready for a spine-tingling spectacle like no other as LUCHA BRITANNIA brings the vibrant traditions of Lucha Libre
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.