Hackney x Thin Man NFL tailgate party

Hackney Brewery
Sun, 8 Oct, 11:00 am
SportLondon
About

To celebrate the launch of our new collaboration beer Buffalo Crossing, Hackney Brewery and Thin Man are hosting an NFL tailgate party around the Buffalo Bills taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Come try Buffalo Crossing and other beers by both breweries, Read more

Presented by Hackney Brewery & High Hill Taproom.

Venue

Hackney Brewery

10 Lockwood Way, Waltham Forest, London, E17 5RB, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 am

