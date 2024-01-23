Top track

Parker Millsap - Truck Stop Gospel

Parker Millsap & Robert Ellis

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26

About

Parker Millsap & Robert Ellis live at Eddie's Attic!

Parker Millsap

Parker Millsap quickly made a name for himself with his captivating live performances, soulful sound, and character-driven narratives. He’s had a string of successes including an appeara Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Parker Millsap, Robert Ellis

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

