BUXLEY’S BDAY GALA 🍾

Secret Location, Birmingham City Centre
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
Free
About

Celebrating Buxleys Birthday 🎂 Gala Vibes So Step Clean! THIS IS AN INVITE ONLY EVENT. NAMES WILL BE CHECKED!

  • DOORS CLOSE 11PM SHARP
  • BLACK OR WHITE DRESSCODE (CAN BE BOTH)
  • DRESS TO IMPRESS, HEELS LADIES!
  • NO HATS NO HOODS, MAKE THE EFFORT 💎 FELLA Read more
Presented by Buxley.

Lineup

Venue

Secret Location, Birmingham City Centre

City Centre, Birmingham, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

