Ghost Woman - Yoko

GHOSTWOMAN

Crofters Rights
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Despite ‘Hindsight Is 50/50’ being the third album from Ghost Woman in 18 months, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Evan Uschenko believes that this is the first album that “finally captures the true nature of the band”.

The album was recorded mostly l

Presented by Gravy Train.

Lineup

GHOSTWOMAN

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

