DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ, musicista, label manager e creativa a tutto tondo: Ellen Allien è riuscita a ritagliare il proprio spazio in tutti questi ruoli, creando un universo unico. Una delle artiste più iconiche della sua generazione, Ellen Allien incarna l’ethos principale de
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.