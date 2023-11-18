DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LINK pres. ELLEN ALLIEN + ENDLEC

Link
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DJ, musicista, label manager e creativa a tutto tondo: Ellen Allien è riuscita a ritagliare il proprio spazio in tutti questi ruoli, creando un universo unico. Una delle artiste più iconiche della sua generazione, Ellen Allien incarna l’ethos principale de Read more

Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Lineup

Ellen Allien, Endlec

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.