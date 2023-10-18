DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Magro Live / Jazz, Hip-hop & RnB

Grow
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We welcome the world beating Berlin-based drummer and producer, MAGRO for an exclusive London show in intimate settings on Oct 18!

Magro creates an unusual fusion of acoustic Jazz and produced Hip-Hop/RnB. His project combines many of his musical influenc Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Lineup

Magro

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

