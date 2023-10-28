Top track

Daniel Avery - Drone Logic

Making Time PURE HALLOWEEN™

TRANSCENDENTAL Secret Location
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyPhiladelphia
$35.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dear Philadelphia.....

SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES !!!

Experience the TRANSCENDENTAL THRILL of the Cult Classic Making Time PURE HALLOWEEN™ on Saturday October 28th from 11pm until THE DAWN OF THE DEAD starring Daniel Avery, Model/Actriz (LIVE !!!), Read more

Presented by Making Time
Lineup

Daniel Avery, Model/Actriz, Dave P

Venue

TRANSCENDENTAL Secret Location

Philadelphia, PA, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
750 capacity

