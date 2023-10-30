DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DBN: Halloween Covers Show

Sleeping Village
Mon, 30 Oct, 9:00 pm
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$10 + Fees | 21+ | $1 PBR and La Croix available at venue bar

Halloween Covers Show! The 35 Sweet Goodbyes (Steely Dan) + Mistakes In The Parking Lot (Talking Heads)

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

