Vipra - Last Gigs

Santeria Toscana 31
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
About

Giovanni Vipra scrive canzoni da quando ha memoria e infatti a oggi risulta disoccupato.

Membro fondatore del collettivo Sxrrxwland, Vipra ha realizzato gli EP “Buone maniere per giovani predatori” e “OSSO”, considerati classici della scena underground, q Read more

Lineup

Vipra

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

