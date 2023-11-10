DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Newtrack • X CLUB., Juicy Romance, Dj Physical

Le Mazette
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NEWTRACK 10 YEARS - FINAL PART

10 ans de festivités, 10 soirées pour célébrer notre collectif, cette année était juste monstrueuse et on vous remerciera jamais assez pour ça ! On a voulu vous offrir les meilleurs moments possible et on va continuer avec c Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

2
X CLUB., Juicy Romance, DJ Physical and 2 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.