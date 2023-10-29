Top track

Farò di te un uomo - Rock Cover

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lo Stretto Indispensabile

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Farò di te un uomo - Rock Cover
Got a code?

About

Questo (non) è Halloween.

Torna la festa disneyana più spaventosa che c’è, con il live de Lo Stretto Indispensabile e il dj set di TJ Unicorno.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Lo Stretto Indispensabile

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.