Superorganism DJs: Do The D.A.N.C.E Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DJs Soul & B (of trippy electronic pop collective Superorganism) will be bringing their eclectic party tastes back to Paper Dress Vintage. They pledge to: unite genres, eras, and everybody on the dancefloor.

Prepare yourself. Hear everything from ABBA to Read more

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
Lineup

Superorganism DJ's

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

