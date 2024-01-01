Top track

DJ Minx - Queendom - Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Get Wrecked and Carry New Year's Day

Knockdown Center
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
$35.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Minx - Queendom - Edit
Got a code?

About

Wrecked & the Carry Nation's New Year's Day party becomes an annual tradition at Knockdown Center.

21+

Knockdown Center

Lineup

1
DJ Minx, Shaun J. Wright, The Carry Nation and 1 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.