DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frissons x Point Éphémère

Point Ephémère
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FRISSONS x POINT ÉPHÉMÈRE
Vendredi 17.11 de 20h à 04h
Concert / club

*************************************************************

Collectif ayant pour but de mettre l’Art et la culture en av Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.