DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

T78 (4 Hour Extended Set), Kyle E and Will Lewis

Egg
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
T78 is back headlining our Middle Floor for his final London show of the year! This time he'll be embarking on a 4 hour extended set.

Completing the line up will be Egg resident Kyle E & Will Lewis

Egg London is a strictly 18+ venue.

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

T78

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

