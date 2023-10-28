Top track

Busta Rhymes - Gimme Some More

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shuga Shack (A Halloweekend Party!)

Ace Hotel Los Angeles
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
Selling fast
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Busta Rhymes - Gimme Some More
Got a code?

About

SHUGA SHACK is BACK for the SPOOKY SEASON! We're putting on our craziest Halloween costumes, TAKING OVER A THREE-STORY 1920s THEATRE PALACE and throwing the most turnt up party for Halloweekend! This will be our biggest one yet!!!

Featuring the illest DJ Read more

Presented by Black Market Flea
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
KENE O, BRICK!, Huneycut and 1 more

Venue

Ace Hotel Los Angeles

929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
1600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.