Berra, lowercase roses, Rex Pax

Quarry House Tavern
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$17.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tuesday, November 14th 2023
Berra + lowercase roses + Rex Pax
8:30pm - $13 - All Ages

BERRA
Washington, DC
https://berra.bandcamp.com/album/move-it-boy

LOWERCASE ROSES
Philadelphia, PA
https://lowercaseroses.bandcamp.com/album/ordinary-terror Read more

Lineup

lowercase roses, Berra

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

