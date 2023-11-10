DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Friday Night's Alright for Fighting

Big Penny Social
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
TheatreLondon
Your favourite Global Girl Gang is back! Experience live and in person the beautiful chaos that is EVE; a punk-rock, women’s wrestling and cabaret night out in London.

Presented by EVE: Riot Grrrls of Wrestling.
Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

