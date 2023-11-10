DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Your favourite Global Girl Gang is back! Experience live and in person the beautiful chaos that is EVE; a punk-rock, women’s wrestling and cabaret night out in London.
"I had one of the funniest, most uplifting nights ever at EVE!" - Kathy Burke, Actor, C
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.