Stage Craft: The Basics

The Camden Head
Sat, 21 Oct, 1:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£370.80
Stand-up stage craft is very specific. It's not the same as acting as every actor will tell you. But you can’t perform 'better' without performing the basics.

Relentless pacing

Using your whole body

Keeping your eyes in the room

Using eye contact for t

Presented by Angel Comedy.

The Camden Head

2 Camden Walk, London N1 8DY, UK
Doors open12:30 pm

