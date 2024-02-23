DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeremie Albino

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$21.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Jeremie Albino

2/23/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Jeremie Albino’s grainy ballads are inflected with a joyous tenor that has found him a distinct space in the world of Americana, folk, blues, and country. Reimagining the image of the lo Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

Jeremie Albino

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.